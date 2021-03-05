Monarch Community Outreach will hold its annual raffle March 27, to raise money for the organization’s charitable donation program.
Monarch Mountain employees donate a certain amount from their paychecks to Monarch Community Outreach and the Ski area matches those donations 100 percent. Those funds and others raised by the organization are doled out to charities and non-profits throughout Chaffee County.
This year the ski area added another 50 percent donation on top of the matching funds which MCO set aside for an employee relief fund to help those employees financially affected by COVID-19.
Susan Boucher said so far they have given $2,575 to employees in need since December, in addition to the groups usual community donations.
This event is the organization’s second largest fundraiser of the year, she said.
The raffle features donated prizes such as:
• Townie/commuter bike – Absolute Bikes.
• Liberty V82 skis – Mount Shavano Ski and Snowboard Shop.
• 2021-22 season pass – Monarch Mountain.
• Three day/two night llama pack trip – Antero Llamas.
• His and hers Under Armour ski jackets – Mountain Haus Sports.
• 30 quart Canyon cooler – Salida Mountain Sports.
• Half-day Brown’s Canyon raft trip for two – Monumental Expeditions.
• River rental package for four – Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center.
• Half-day Brown’s Canyon raft trip for two – Independent Whitewater.
• Half-day walk and wade fishing trip for two – The Next Eddy.
The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. March 27, at Monarch Mountain.
Tickets cost $2 each or 3 for $5 and ticket holders need not be present to win.
Boucher said the group hopes to make about $5,000 from this year’s raffle.
Tickets are available at Monarch Mountain at the Sidewinder Saloon, season pass desk, reservations, ticket windows, Elevation Sports; in downtown Salida at the Outpost, 123 N. F St.; or from Monarch Community Outreach board members. MCO board members can take credit card orders.
To order by phone call Boucher at 719-221-2150.
Log on to https://monarchcommunityoutreach.com/ for more information about Monarch Community Outreach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.