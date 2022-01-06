The Colorado Department of Transportation announced they will be closing U.S. 50 near Monarch Pass at 5 p.m. today for avalanche mitigation operations.
CDOT said in a press release that “motorists will encounter a lengthy delay of at least two hours. However, please be aware this delay may be extended should unusual circumstances arise.
Eastbound traffic will be start near milepost 190 at Sargents, while westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 205, just east of the Monarch Ski Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.