One rafter is dead following a incident in the Royal Gorge, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported Tuesday.
Mid afternoon Monday a two boat trip entered Sunshine Falls Rapid. One of the boats carrying three people flipped at Sunshine Falls Rapid.
The victim lost contact with the boat and tried to swim through Sledge Hammer rapid, according to CPW.
After being pulled from the water downstream, commercial rafting guides who were working in the same area assisted the rafter and started CPR.
The guides deployed an automated external defibrillator until Emergency Medical Technicians arrived and took over efforts.
EMTs were not able to revive the rafter and pronounced the victim dead before CPW rangers arrived.
The body of the victim was turned over to the Fremont County Coroner.
“While we continue to investigate, this appears to be a tragic accident,” said Tom Waters, AHRA park manager. “We offer our condolences to the family and friends of this victim.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.