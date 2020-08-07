Ashley Bedanrek, 45, of Salida, was arrested at a cabin north of Nathrop Thursday after about a two hour standoff with law enforcement.
Chaffee County Communications Center received the call at about 9 a.m. Thursday that a male staying at the cabin had several outstanding arrest warrants.
Deputies were able to verify the man had five warrants for his arrest, including three felony warrants, and he threatened violence on law enforcement if they attempted to arrest him.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported members of the Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team responded to the location.
After deploying remote technology it was determined that Bednarek was in the structure.
Tac Team members made contact with him and he exited the cabin without further incident, Spezze stated in a press release.
Bednarek was transported to the Chaffee County Detention Facility where he is being held on outstanding warrants charging two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear and a count of felony failure to appear from Chaffee County, a count of felony fugitive of justice in Gunnison County and a count of felony fugitive of justice in Buena Vista.
