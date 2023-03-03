0302 Aristata1 -Lij.tif

Chaffee County will be better connected in the near future – through fiberoptic cable.

Carlin Walsh, founder of Elevation Beer Co. in Poncha Springs and new owner of Colorado Central Telecom, now renamed Aristata Communications, said Wednesday the company is planning on expanding fiberoptic cable throughout the county, deploying it to as many households as possible.

