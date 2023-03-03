Chaffee County will be better connected in the near future – through fiberoptic cable.
Carlin Walsh, founder of Elevation Beer Co. in Poncha Springs and new owner of Colorado Central Telecom, now renamed Aristata Communications, said Wednesday the company is planning on expanding fiberoptic cable throughout the county, deploying it to as many households as possible.
Walsh made the announcement in an interview with The Mountain Mail and at a launch presentation at the company’s new headquarters on Pahlone Parkway in Poncha Springs, the former Western Archery building.
Those attending included Poncha Springs Mayor Ben Scanga; County Commissioner Keith Baker, Buena Vista Mayor Libby Fay; Jake Rishavy, Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. executive director; and Wendell Pryor, former CCEDC executive director, along with company staff members, among others.
Walsh said $43 billion in federal funding has been approved to connect rural, underserved areas of the country.
With this funding, he said, it will be possible to extend fiber to many remote locations, with a myriad of uses, including expanded access for healthcare and public safety.
Walsh compared extending fiberoptic service to the effort to electrify remote rural America decades ago.
He said in 1936 the Rural Electrification Act passed, with $12 billion in today’s dollars, in which federal loans were provided to extend electric service to rural areas across the U.S.
Twenty years later, by 1956, 95 percent of rural America had electric power.
In 2021, Congress adopted the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) bill as part of a broader infrastructure package that President Joe Biden said at the time would “make high-speed internet affordable and available everywhere in America.”
BEAD’s goal is to deliver digital equality to all U.S. communities
Walsh said each state is guaranteed $100 million, although the estimated amount for Colorado could reach $800 million to $1.2 billion.
The federal funding, he said, is providing a pathway for installation of infrastructure that has a significant return in value.
Walsh grew up in Buena Vista, graduating high school in 2004. He attended Regis University focusing on a degree in nursing.
In 2012 he started Elevation Beer Co.
For 10 years, he has served on the board of directors of Chaffee County Economic Development Corp.
Following the coronavirus pandemic, Walsh said he realized he wanted a bigger involvement in the community.
Pryor served on Colorado Central Telecom’s board of directors and asked Walsh if he might be interested in acquiring the company.
A year later, Walsh said he moved forward on the possibility.
“I don’t know how I got involved in this, but I love it,” he said.
Walsh said he is working with Collegiate Peaks Bank locally.
Federal funding for BEAD will be processed in Colorado through the Colorado Housing Finance Authority.
At the launch, Pryor told those gathered how Colorado Central Telecom got started in Crestone in an effort to improve telecommunication service to the tiny San Luis Valley community.
As CCEDC director, Pryor was a force in the countywide effort to improve telecom service, including extending broadband capability to Monarch Mountain and Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
Pryor will continue to serve on the Aristata board.
Baker said he first got to know Walsh after he graduated from high school. He said Walsh has the energy and knowledge to take advantage of the opportunity to use federal funding available to expand broadband through the region.
Rishavy said broadband “is more than a service,” that it is an essential utility. He said communities that have broadband are at an advantage, and those that don’t are at a big risk.
In his comments, Walsh said, “Competitors don’t understand our unique challenges,” emphasizing the need to keep telecommunications development local.
Aristata is currently the only local company bringing fiberoptic to the area, but “the competition is hot and the pressure is on,” he said.
The name Aristata comes from the Latin scientific name for the Rocky Mountain bristlecone pine, a conifer that is native to the South-Central Rockies, known for its resilience in rugged terrain.
The arrowhead in the company logo symbolizes movement forward and is a nod to the first natives to the area, the Ute people.
Currently Aristata covers from Leadville to La Veta, including Salida, Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Westcliffe.
Fiber is virtually unlimited in bandwidth and is the gold standard for future connectivity, Walsh said.
The company currently employs about 30, a number that will expand as it expands fiberoptic service to the region.
Walsh said the average household is estimated to have about 5 devices, and it is expected to become an average of 17 by 2030.
“Your washer, your dryer, your stove, refrigerator, it’s everything,” he said. States are now forming broadband offices that will then appropriate the money for projects that keep people connected.
Aristata is working with Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, which is allowing the use of the cooperative’s infrastructure. Logistically, Aristata will need to gain approved access to telephone poles to hang fiber, running block to block, as opposed to burying it, which would be more expensive, Walsh said.
Currently fiber is available at some locations in Salida, Buena Vista, Maysville and Chalk Creek Canyon, although most customers are on Digital Subscriber Lines (DSL), which runs on copper cable and is much slower.
Walsh said he hopes that by connecting communities through expanded fiberoptic service it will help to diversify the region’s economy, which is now heavily reliant on tourism.
