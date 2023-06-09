A six-member jury composed of four men and two women found Amy Lovato, former executive director of The Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs, not guilty on misdemeanor charges of negligent child abuse and failure to report abuse or negligence by a mandatory reporter.

The case was heard Monday and Tuesday by 11th Judicial District Judge Brian Green of Park County due to conflicts of interest with local judges Diana Bull and Patrick Murphy.

