A six-member jury composed of four men and two women found Amy Lovato, former executive director of The Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs, not guilty on misdemeanor charges of negligent child abuse and failure to report abuse or negligence by a mandatory reporter.
The case was heard Monday and Tuesday by 11th Judicial District Judge Brian Green of Park County due to conflicts of interest with local judges Diana Bull and Patrick Murphy.
The charges against Lovato stemmed from supervision issues during “inappropriate touching” incidents that occurred in January between a 5-year-old boy and at least two girls in the 2½- to 5-year-old “Cactus” room at the preschool.
Lovato was present at the school for the initial incident on Jan. 16.
Acting as a substitute teacher, she left the room to launder a child’s urine-soaked linens while another teacher cleaned up the child.
In doing so, the room was left without direct monitoring for between 90 seconds and 5 minutes, depending on the report.
The teacher in the classroom bathroom did not have a direct line of sight to all students, according to Lovato’s testimony.
During that gap the first incident took place, involving the pulling down of the girl’s diaper by the boy.
Lack of supervision led to the negligent abuse charge.
Subsequent incidents involving the boy and other girls in the classroom occurred Jan. 19 and 20, for which Lovato was not present.
Witnesses for the prosecution included the mother of one of the female children involved in an “inappropriate touching” incident at the preschool, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tyler Ellison and Monica Haskell of Chaffee County Department of Human Services.
Haskell said the failure to report by mandated reporter charge stemmed from not reporting the initial lack of supervision and the subsequent other incidents involving the boy, which she said had not been adequately addressed.
Lovato chose to take the stand on her own defense Tuesday, giving her perception of the events of the first incident for which she was present Jan. 16 and the Jan. 21 closure of the facility by Department of Human Services with the assistance of Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Another mother of a girl involved in the incidents with the 5-year-old boy testified for the defense, saying her child was still friends with the boy.
The jury took about 1½ hours to come to their decision.
Roberta Rodriguez, who faces similar charges, is scheduled for a jury trial Aug. 7 and 8.
