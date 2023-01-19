Laurie Kari

Laurie Kari 

Colorado Farm to Table announced that Laurie Kari joined the organization as executive director in January.

Her position will include administration, fundraising, grant seeking, grant writing and grant management, budget management and strategic planning, a press release stated. She will serve alongside Thomas McDaniel, the farm director.

