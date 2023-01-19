Colorado Farm to Table announced that Laurie Kari joined the organization as executive director in January.
Her position will include administration, fundraising, grant seeking, grant writing and grant management, budget management and strategic planning, a press release stated. She will serve alongside Thomas McDaniel, the farm director.
In 1985 Kari and her late husband moved to Alaska, where she founded Family Promise Mat-Su family homeless shelter in 2002. She served as executive director of the nonprofit affiliate in Alaska for 11 years. Her skills there included grant writing, fundraising, program and volunteer coordinating, strategic planning, budgeting and administration.
In 2019 she moved to Buena Vista to care for her mother and continued her grant writing and volunteering with area nonprofits.
Kari grew up in Wisconsin and attended the University of Minnesota, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1983.
After moving to Alaska she worked as a veterinary technician for six years and took master’s-level classes at the University of Alaska.
Kari has two children and enjoys dog agility training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.