Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Emma Katherine Dunn, 46, of Salida, Sept. 4, on charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Herbert Ficek, 69, of Poncha Springs, was arrested Sept. 3, on charges of domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Shawnee Nichole Mollaun, 25, of Thornton, was arrested Sept. 3, on charges of domestic violence, violation of a restraining order and harassment. She was held without bond.
Richard James Clyde Shovald, 29, was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and a moving traffic violation. He was issued a summons.
Joni Zoe McCoy, 67, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 1, on a warrant charging failure to comply. She was held without bond.
Amy Danielle Emmons, 21, of Elizabeth, was arrested Aug. 28, on a warrant charging of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $300 bail.
Nathaniel Lee Abbott, 44, of Salida, was arrested Aug. 27, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
