Pikes Peak Historical Society presents Judge James Castello for June Chautauqua

Robert Cox, third-generation grandson to James Castello, poses with photo of the judge at Pikes Peak Historical Society Museum.

 Courtesy photo

Judge James Castello, the founder of Florissant, made his mark in both Park and Teller counties (which at the time was still El Paso County), and the territory of Colorado.

Pikes Peak Historical Society will welcome Robert Cox, third great-grandson of Judge James Castello, as its Chautauqua guest speaker on June 18.

