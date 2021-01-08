Rocky Mountain Garlic is working to add a passive solar greenhouse to its garden and is asking the community for help.
The business recently launched a Kickstarter campaign, looking to raise $20,000 for the greenhouse while offering prizes to donors.
“It seemed like a fun, creative way to raise some money,” owner Tiffany Collette said. “We’ve never tried anything like this, but thought it never hurts to ask and that Kickstarter was a neat way to do it so we can offer some prizes.”
Prizes include sweatshirts, shopping bags, hats and a four-course meal for two.
Tiffany and her husband, Mike, have been growing garlic for about 10 years and started Rocky Mountain Garlic four years ago. For the last three years, it has primarily sold its produce at the Salida Farmer’s Market.
While they specialize in garlic, growing 10,000 heads of 20 varieties annually, they also branched out into root crops like onions, potatoes and turnips last year as well.
The greenhouse would enable them to grow even more.
“We’re excited for the greenhouse because it would enable us to grow year round,” Tiffany said.
She said they hope to get plants like broccolli and cauliflower started in the greenhouse to get them ready to go in the field.
“There’s an opening for more producers in our area and we definitely see a need,” she said. “We’re getting ready to provide a volume of different crops.”
She said hoop houses extend the growing season some, but the added insulation in a passive solar greenhouse would help hold the temperature more stable to extend the season even further.
Tiffany and Mike have already financed the first part of the project and got the foundation laid.
Now they’re trying to raise the funds for the greenhouse, which would also double as a farm stand so they could do sales five days a week at their garden, located on CR 156 across from Scanga Meats.
As of Tuesday, 20 backers had donated $4,246 towards the greenhouse.
More information on the company and a link to the Kickstarter campaign can be found at http://www.rockymountaingarlic.net/.
The 30-day campaign will end on Jan. 26.
