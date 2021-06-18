The most recent affordable housing project began June 15 with groundbreaking for Salida Ridge at Confluent Park, adjacent to the U.S. Forest Service Office on U.S. 50 east of Salida.
Salida Ridge is a two-building complex with a total of 48 units, including one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all of which will be for rent. This project is under construction at Confluent Park, a new development by Harder-Diesslin Development Group. Diesslin Structures Inc. is the builder of the two apartment buildings, which will be next to a city park dedicated by the developers.
Housing units will be allocated to people in the range of 30 to 40 percent of area median income (AMI) for Chaffee County. Someone with a full-time, entry-level job will most likely be able to afford one.
Cost of the project is $13 million, and it should be completed by summer 2022.
Commonwealth Development of Portland, Oregon, is the LIHTC (Low Income Housing Tax Credit) developer. Investors purchase the tax credits and then become part owners in the building along with the developers. Harder-Diesslin Development Group bought the land, got the entitlements to accommodate this project and then sought a developer to complete the project. The architect is M + A Design of Wisconsin. Commonwealth Development will manage the property and will begin advertising for applications within the next six months.
“Tax credit developers, like Commonwealth, are adept at managing the mountains of paperwork required by the government to facilitate a LIHTC project,” developer Walt Harder said. “Compliance and oversight are handled by the state government for 30 years and renewable after that.”
The Colorado Department of Housing allocates the tax credits on the basis of need, and the process is highly competitive. They are allocated each year to different communities in Colorado. Developers prepare the applications in hopes of getting approved.
“Only two appropriately sized water taps are needed, one for each building,” Harder said. “Not having to buy taps for each unit is one of the reasons these apartments can be built affordably. Most municipalities only require a single water/sewer tap fee on single-owner, multifamily projects, whereas Salida charges roughly $20,000 per unit for apartments. This is the main reason no private developers have been able to create market-rate apartments in Salida thus far.”
Sufficient parking will be available for vehicles in the complex. No garage or storage space will be available. Harder-Diesslin Development Group is hoping to develop some market rate apartments in Confluent Park near Salida as well as in the Angelview Complex on CR 140 if the tap fee issues can be worked out. Those units will be available to persons earning 100 to 120 percent of AMI.
“We hope to have Confluent Park completed this fall with single and multifamily lots available for purchase,” Harder said. “We can build to suit the buyer or the buyer can hire their own builder.” For information on this project call Harder Real Estate at 719-539-2000.
