Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.