Salida hired Investigative Law Group of Denver to review policies and procedures of the Salida Police Department relating to the incident that occurred Sept. 23, Councilman Dan Shore said Tuesday.
Mayor PT Wood and Administrator Drew Nelson presented the idea to city council at the Oct. 5 meeting.
“Anytime that something doesn’t go exactly the way you might like we need to look at ourselves first,” Wood said. “It starts with me and the council – did we provide the right resources, are we providing the right training, are we giving the right direction? We need to reflect on ourselves before we start reflecting on anything else.”
Council voted unanimously to move forward with hiring and investigation after Wood and Nelson presented the idea to council.
The city stated in a press release that Investigative Law Group will review “analysis of internal responses, including communication procedures, incident command structures and standard response practices.”
Shore said they will be talking with dispatch, who handled the original 911 call, along with responding officers. The investigation has already started, although Shore said he wasn’t sure if it began Monday or Tuesday.
When asked if they would speak with David Blackburn, Salida School District superintendent or Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo, Shore said he didn’t know but would find out.
Shore said Investigative Law Group was the same company that investigated the complaints made by former Salida finance director Jodi McClurkin in 2019.
