The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is sponsoring a book study session with Buena Vista author Kathy Taylor from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
Offered in partnership with the Salida and Buena Vista libraries, the session will be available online and in person at Salida Regional Library, a press release stated.
Taylor will lead the discussion about her book “Trees and Other Witnesses.”
Both libraries have copies of the book and audiobook.
Reserve a spot or get the Zoom Link by calling 719-539-4826.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.