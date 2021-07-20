by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida City Council will conduct a public hearing and final reading at 6 p.m. today for an emergency ordinance imposing a temporary moratorium on applications for short-term rental licenses, which, as an emergency ordinance, will take effect immediately.
A memo by City Attorney Nina Williams states the ordinance “gives staff, planning commission and city council the opportunity to analyze and review various options and solutions to address the shortage of affordable housing, as well as evaluate the impacts of STR units.”
Council will vote on a resolution to adopt a climate change plan, which members reviewed during Monday’s work session.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A resolution adopting an amended building inspection intergovernmental agreement with Chaffee County.
• A resolution amending the fee scheduled regarding water and wastewater taps for multi-unit housing, as discussed during the July 6 meeting.
• A resolution adopting the 2021-22 policy statement for the Colorado Communities for Climate Action. To register for the meeting, log on to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
