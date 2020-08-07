Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees unanimously voted to endorse a measure, which if approved by Colorado voters, would repeal the most restrictive aspects of the Gallagher Amendment.
The decision was made at a special board meeting held Thursday.
Gallagher Amendment Repeal and Property Tax Assessment Rates Measure (SCR 20-001) was passed by a bipartisan majority of the Colorado legislature in 2020 and certified for the ballot on June 12.
It will appear on Colorado’s Nov. 3 ballot.
The measure seeks to repeal the requirement that the general assembly periodically change the residential assessment rate in order to maintain the statewide proportion of residential property as compared to all other taxable property valued for property tax purposes and repeal the nonresidential property tax assessment rate of twenty-nine percent.
The Colorado Department of the Treasury states the Gallagher Amendment impacts how much Colorado homeowners pay in property taxes.
“Under the Gallagher Amendment, the portion of residential property that is subject to taxation (called the “assessed value”) drops when residential property values statewide grow faster than nonresidential properties.
“In other words, when home values grow faster than business values, homeowners pay proportionately less,” the department website states.
Since the Gallagher Amendment was passed in 1982, residential property values in Colorado have increased faster than nonresidential properties. The assessment rate on residential properties has therefore dropped from 21 percent in 1982 to 7.15 percent as of June.
One result of this drop, has been a decrease over the years in the funds available to entities whose finances rely on local mill levies, such as school districts, even as property values have increased.
The assessment rate on Colorado businesses has remained at 29 percent.
A CMC press release stated the college’s trustees are supportive of repealing the Gallagher Amendment, a unique provision in the Colorado constitution that periodically and uniformly resets local revenues based on statewide economic trends.
Following the endorsement, CMC President and CEO Carrie Hauser praised the trustees’ action.
“Without raising taxes on the residents and businesses of our communities, the proposed Gallagher repeal would ensure long-term fiscal stability for CMC and all locally funded services, like fire districts, schools, and other special districts,” Hauser said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.