The focus topic for the Salida Hospital District board meeting today will be the joint commission re-accreditation process, presented by April Asbury, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center vice president of patient services.

The board will review and consider policies as presented by CEO Bob Morasko, including board governing roles and responsibilities, board mission and board operational policy.

