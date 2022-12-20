The focus topic for the Salida Hospital District board meeting today will be the joint commission re-accreditation process, presented by April Asbury, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center vice president of patient services.
The board will review and consider policies as presented by CEO Bob Morasko, including board governing roles and responsibilities, board mission and board operational policy.
Board members will also consider the organization strategic plan and the health enterprise resolution.
A designated election official will be appointed for the 2023 board election and will be authorized to cancel the election if appropriate.
The board will also hear reports from Joshua Visitacion, chief of staff; Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of fiscal services; and Morasko, as well as committee reports.
