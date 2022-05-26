The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved liquor licensing special event permits for Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The events approved were a Monster Truck show scheduled for June 18 and Chaffee County Fair and Rodeo July 22-31.
Both events will be at the fairgrounds.
Following a public hearing, trustees approved a boundary line adjustment at 10600 CR 120.
A minor subdivision final plat for Halleys’s corner, 129 Halley’s Ave., was also approved after a public hearing.
A request for out-of -town water service for property at 10303 Hutchinson Lane was approved with language stating it is not the town’s responsibility to provide additional water pressure to the premises.
A liqour license for Lagree’s was also approved.
Trustees also heard a presentation from Chaffee Housing Authority Director Becky Gray and housing navigator Becky Longberg on the Chaffee County Continuum of Care to assist those in need of housing assistance.
Gray also shared information on proposed sustainable funding for the housing authority, which is planned to eventually become a standalone organization.
