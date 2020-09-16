A “No Go Gala” with a live on-air radio auction will take the place of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation annual Jewel Ball this year.
The auction will take place beginning at 3 p.m. Sept. 17, on Heart of the Rockies Radio stations The Peak 92.3 FM, Eagle Country 104.1 FM, or Hippie Radio 97.5 FM.
The event is expected to run until 4:40 or 5 p.m., depending on the number of bids received.
“An in-person event was not possible this year, yet as we surveyed our sponsors and donors we found that many people in our communities were still interested in supporting the HRRMC Foundation,” Lezlie Burkley, HRRMC Foundation director said.
Donors can vie for a chance to win a Men’s Electra Cruiser Bike provided by Absolute Bikes, certificates to local golf courses, a Citrine Jewel necklace, a load of ACA gravel, and a succulent plant garden donated by Hittle Landscape Architects.
A popular attraction of the gala in normal years is the wine pull in which for a nominal donation, donors receive a chance at a random bottle of wine, at least one of which is worth upwards of $100.
This year’s version will be a basket of wines all donated by Salida Hospital District board members which will be part of the auction.
All proceeds will go toward COVID equipment for the hospital and hospital clinics.
“We believe that despite so many changes in our everyday lives, there is still so much to celebrate. Chaffee County has fared well with the pandemic, better than anticipated. We have a strong community and stable healthcare system. Our community is fortunate,” Burkley said
She said the virtual table sponsorships for the No Go Gala have already raised $24,000 and an additional $3,500 was donated by those who received invitations to the event.
She said she thought the community generosity was in part because the hospital is addressing COVID-19 and people are grateful for their health and the hospital’s COVID-19 relief for the community.
“I’m in awe of this community,” she said.
Sponsors for the No Go Gala campaign include Heart of the Rockies Radio, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Central Colorado Title & Escrow, Dr. Harry and Deborah Payton, Pure Greens, High Country Bank, D & D and Friends, Intalere, BV Friends, Comfurt Gas Inc., First Street Family Health;
Katherine Granzella, Heart of the Rockies Radiology, Kozak & Gayer PA, Lund Eye Care, Dr. Bill Mehos, Parkview Medical Center, Pavement Maintenance Services and Sangre de Cristo Electric.
For more information about HRRMC Foundation and its programs, call Burkley at 719-530-2218.
