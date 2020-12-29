One Buena Vista Correctional Complex inmate is dead of COVID-19, Colorado Department of Corrections Public Information officer Annie Skinner confirmed Monday.
The 61-year-old inmate died Dec. 19 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
The inmate was transported to the hospital on Dec. 13 with COVID-19-like symptoms. Cause of death was confirmed as COVID-19 on Dec. 20.
An ongoing outbreak at Buena Vista Correctional Complex, which began Oct. 21, has affected 217 inmates and 41 staff members to date.
This incident is the first death due to COVID-19 at the prison.
A previous outbreak which ran from July 10-Sept. 15, affected 197 inmates and 16 staff members.
