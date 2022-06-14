The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted June 7 to adopt a temporary moratorium on the acceptance of certain types of land use applications, effective immediately.
The hiatus on acceptance of applications will allow the county to focus on the ongoing Chaffee County Land Use Code update project and support long-term land use decisions aligned with the updated code, according to a county press release.
The pause on acceptance of development applications also gives the county a chance to work on developing water adequacy standards for proposed land use reviews, while it also pursues more comprehensive studies evaluating water adequacy and availability for long-range planning.
The temporary moratorium will be in place through Dec. 31. It applies to acceptance of applications for major subdivisions, minor subdivisions, conservation subdivisions and land use change applications requiring major or limited impact reviews.
Other application types, including heritage water and agricultural subdivision exemptions, boundary line adjustments and special event permit applications are not subject to the moratorium.
The moratorium does not apply to land use applications already in process with the county Planning Department before June 7, those that have preapplication meetings for minor subdivisions scheduled before June 15 and have a complete application submitted to the Planning Department before July 15. Applications meeting these deadlines will follow the existing process and policies under the current land use code.
Logan Simpson, the consultant firm engaged by the county to facilitate the code update, will be working with the county on the land subdivision standards and land use change procedures in the next phase of code update. This update is anticipated to run from August through December.
Once these segments of code are amended, land use applications will be accepted and considered through the updated policies. This timeline is anticipated to coincide with the end of the temporary moratorium.
The current land use code was last fully updated in 2014. The Chaffee County Land Use Code update project began in January and is forecast to be completed in late 2023. The update project is an outgrowth of the priorities and goals named within the Chaffee County Comprehensive Plan adopted in December 2020.
The project’s objective is to assess and update the county’s current land use code and related processes, incorporating the key principles and recommendations from the 2020 Comprehensive Plan to codify new land use policy.
Ongoing updates for the Land Use Code Update project can be followed at www.TogetherChaffeeCounty.org, where the public can also sign up for the mailing list to receive updates directly through email.
For questions about land use applications or the temporary moratorium, contact the county Planning Department at 719-530-5566 or glaudenslager@chaffeecounty.org.
