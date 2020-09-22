When Elaine Allemang got an early morning call Aug. 29, from an alarm company telling her the Salida Community Center had two smoke alarms going off, she and her husband hurried over and discovered, not fire, but water. Lots of it.
A pipe in the kitchen area had burst during the night and the building was flooded.
She said they got the water turned off and started getting the water out of the space.
When she went downstairs to check on the basement, which is used by Articipate and Rok Skool, she found the ceiling tiles drooping from the ceiling where the water had leaked in from above.
Since then the kitchen, and bathroom areas of the community center’s main floor have been cleared of equipment, fixtures and flooring.
In the basement one room was dried out and the carpet cleaned so that Trevor “Bones” Davis can continue teaching music students. The rest awaits attention.
Allemang said most of the kitchen equipment except that which is needed to store items for the food distribution programs, has been moved to one of three storage spaces.
Repairs are slowly being made, however, Allemang said the food distribution programs, Commodity Supplemental Food Program and Emergency Food Assistance Program continue to run.
She said it would be too confusing to move the venue and plans to go on as usual with the next distribution Oct. 7.
Several groups use the building, including Articipate, Ark Valley Helping Hands, Salida Rotary Club, Front Range Medical Clinic and Central Colorado Humanists.
Prior to COVID-19 precautions, meals for seniors were offered at a nominal fee Tuesday-Friday.
In recent years Salida’s Community Christmas dinner has been held at the facility for locals and visitors alike.
Several local cottage food businesses do their cooking and baking at the center’s commercial kitchen for a nominal fee.
The building was originally constructed using a mineral impact grant of over $100,000 applied for by the Salida Senior Citizens, Inc., which now does business as Salida Community Center, and additional funds of over $60,000 raised by the group.
It was completed in 1983 and its use has been community-based throughout its existence.
The building is the responsibility of the City of Salida and it is leased to Salida Community Center for $1 per year on a lease that expires in 2029.
Because of that, the damage will be repaired under the City’s insurance.
Allemang said she hopes the repairs would be done in time for the holidays, because even with COVID-19 precautions, the dining room has been reserved for some holiday gathering, although she said she is not sure what Christmas dinner will look like this year.
