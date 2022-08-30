U.S. 50 in the area of the Little Blue Creek Canyon Project, between mileposts 123 and 127, will be open to two-way traffic for the Labor Day weekend, from noon Friday until 6:30 a.m. Sept. 6.
Work on the project will resume Sept. 6, a Colorado Department of Transportation press release stated.
After work resumes, alternating one-way lane closures will be in effect from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and full roadway closures will occur through the night, 7:30 p.m.-6:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday.
U.S. 50 will be open to two-way traffic with no delays on weekends, from 5:30 p.m. Fridays through 6:30 a.m. Mondays.
