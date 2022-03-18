The world is full of history, some good and some bad. Some of the most historic places are mountain towns.
Salida, Colorado, was incorporated on March 23, 1881. It was founded in 1880. Ever since then, there have been hangings, burnings, shootouts, and more.
Let’s start with the Jackson Hotel. In Poncha Springs there is a small hotel that seems like an old western home from the highway. In reality there, it is so much more. It was established by Henry A. Jackson in 1878. Billy the Kid, Ulysses S. Grant (President), Baby Doe Tabor and more have stayed at the Jackson.
According to an Anonymous Person (former employee), there were many supernatural occurrences that happened at the old hotel. At one point the third story of the Jackson was used as a temporary jail, as the Poncha jail was burned down during a conflict between Salida and Poncha for the County Seat. Two cowboys were hung for their crimes on the balcony of the Jackson. There were reports of a small girl, two cowboys and Mr. Jackson being stuck in the hotel in the afterlife.
Another alleged haunted attraction is Hutchinson Ranch. Hutchinson Ranch is past the Walmart on Highway 50. It was one of the earliest settlements in the area. There is a museum at the ranch for visitors to see.
Third, there is an old funeral parlor in the downtown area that has been closed for a very long time and has reportedly had spirits or entities that stay at the building. There have been multiple areas in downtown Salida that have had ghost sightings, but funeral parlors tend to have more.
Lastly, St. Elmo has been a huge hot spot for sightings. Salida has been a mountain town for as long as St. Elmo has been, so it is known as a mining town. St. Elmo was made to find gold and silver during the gold rush. Many people died in the mines and in their homes. The upstairs of some of the buildings has been reported to hear laughs and smell smoke from pipes.
Salida has a history of mining, hiking, river attractions, and more. But maybe the next time you visit, you could find something a little more interesting.
