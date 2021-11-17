U.S. equity markets closed higher today, as investors digested a very strong retail sales reading, as well as solid earnings reports from retail giants Walmart and Home Depot.
These measures help confirm the view that demand and consumption is holding up well, despite the supply strains we are seeing.
Yields continue to climb higher as well, with the 10-year Treasury yield now close to 1.64 percent, as the U.S. dollar index also climbs to a new 52-week high, above 95 levels.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices are holding steady, with WTI above $80 still, and gold prices, which had a nice run higher after last week’s inflation readings, are down slightly today.
The October retail sales figures came in nicely above expectations, up 1.7 percent month-over-month, versus consensus of 1.1 percent growth.
This was the third straight monthly increase in retail sales and the strongest report since March.
Retail sales excluding autos also exceeded expectations, up 1.7 percent, versus consensus of 1.0 percent growth month-over-month.
These strong readings in retail sales continue to support our view that demand broadly remains robust, supporting strong earnings growth this year as well.
While supply continues to remain constrained in several sectors – driven by supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages – we do not thus far see indications of demand falling as well.
This could imply that some demand may be deferred until supply comes back online, perhaps next year.
Meanwhile, third-quarter earnings reports roll on and overall remain a pleasant surprise to the upside.
This morning we saw retail giants Walmart and Home Depot both reporting earnings above expectations, further supporting the strong retail narrative in the U.S.
With about 93 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported, third-quarter earnings growth is up a robust 39 percent year-over-year, well ahead of the expectation for 28 percent growth predicted at the end of September.
This upward revision in earnings has broadly supported the positive market tone.
Of course, investors are listening carefully for signals around supply-chain and cost pressures, which many companies are indicating could last through mid-2022.
But on the other hand, consumer demand and corporate financial positions remain healthy, driving the stronger earnings growth we have seen.
Overall, we believe earnings growth this year remains strongly above average – nearly 45 percent year-over-year – but should moderate next year, in the 7 percent to 10 percent range, with the possibility of upside if some delayed demand is realized.
