Chaffee County commissioners Greg Felt and Keith Baker honored outgoing Commissioner Russell “Rusty” Granzella with a proclamation celebrating his achievements.
Tuesday’s meeting was Granzella’s last as a county commissioner. His seat will be filled by commissioner elect P.T. Wood after a swearing in ceremony during the Jan. 10 meeting.
Felt read the proclamation into the record at the beginning of the meeting.
He and Baker moved, seconded and voted on the measure, with Granzella abstaining.
After the approval vote, Granzella said of the document, “Can I use that as a reference?”
The commissioners then got on to business with the consideration of the Design Concepts fee proposal of not more than $30,000 for the Chaffee County Fairgrounds expansion project.
The proposal was unanimously approved.
The Adams agricultural subdivision exemption No. 4 for property located at 11460 CR 140, was approved with the conditions of a well augmentation certificate and a maintenance agreement regarding the Missouri Ditch, which currently crosses the property.
The Shelman heritage water subdivision exemption for property located at 9770 CR 156 was approved, as was the Brinkmann Heritage water subdivision exemption for property at 32220 CR 361, Buena Vista.
The commissioners then adjourned to executive session to receive legal advice regarding the St. Elmo Ditch.
Commissioner-elect P.T. Wood was invited to participate in the executive session.
