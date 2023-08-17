The Salida Hospital District board of directors will hold a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. today to review a capital request for a new parking lot.
The board is scheduled to adjourn to executive session to review real estate transactions before returning to general session.
All other business will be handled during the regular meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will be in person in the Shavano Room at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive. It will also be on Zoom at
https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/89612028506?pwd=L2NmQmJYVHJTKy9iTVhxQ2RQRVdTQT09. The meeting identification number is 896 1202 8506 and the passcode is 237918.
