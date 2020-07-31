Chaffee County Fire Protection District was called out to a vehicle fire at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 285 on Poncha Pass at about milemarker 120.
The older model white Ford pick-up truck was facing southound and was fully engulfed when emergency responders arrived, but was not blocking traffic, Colorado State Patrol public information officer Master Trooper Gary Cutler said.
He said there was no occupant in the vehicle nor at the scene.
U.S. 285 was closed in both directions until 11:19 due to small explosions coming from the burning vehicle.
The fire was contained quickly said CCFPD chief Robert Bertram.
After the truck cooled it was towed away.
CSP red-tagged another abandoned vehicle across the highway from the burned truck, but it was unknown whether the two vehicles were connected.
Cutler was unsure if an investigation would be made by CSP.
