Local Noom coach helps people make meaningful changes

Caring for and watching both her parents age, particularly her mother with Alzheimer’s disease, prompted a career change for Regina Kubelka, a graphic designer with more than 20 years experience at her craft.
Kubelka, a resident of Salida and Austin, Texas, realized she couldn’t continue to live her life the same way. Today, five years later, she has channeled the motivation she felt from her parents’ deaths to not only change her own life but create meaningful change for people all over the country.
More than three years ago she embarked on a new career as an online health coach with Noom Inc. of New York to not only focus more on her own physical health but to encourage others to do the same. The decline of her parents’ health was a constant reminder of the importance of remaining physically vital and the connection between physical and mental health. It’s no coincidence that she has incorporated an element of Alzheimer’s awareness into her curriculum, providing education for her clients on the brain/body connection. Her online sessions are an hour in length and usually for a five-week period. Working remotely, she is able to practice from both Salida and Austin.
She has a tiny home in Salida and feels so passionately about this that she has volunteered with the Alzheimer’s Association to lead classes on Healthy Living for Brain & Body.
“Watching the progression of my mother with Alzheimer’s changed my thinking about what I wanted to do the rest of my life,” Kubelka said. “I got passionate about my own health after seeing what my parents went through and about what I could do to reduce my own risk.”
Participating in grief and caregiver support groups with the Alzheimer’s Association while she was going through her own situation contributed to her career change.
“I ended up coaching some of those who were experiencing ‘caregiver burnout,’” she said. “Having been there I could relate.”
In her role as a professional health coach, she provides each new client with an overview of her own background and personal interests. For those who respond mentioning a similar family background, she will revisit that during the course of her coaching and provide information on related health practices.
“It’s exciting because a lot of times people don’t realize that anyone of any age can begin reducing their risk of developing dementia, even in their 20s and 30s,” she said. “It’s important to develop those lifestyle factors. It’s never too soon to set healthy habits.”
As for older clients concerned about things like brain fog, Kubelka encourages them to be proactive and provides a list of modifiable risk factors they can consider and adopt.
She has even found an interested audience among her company’s hundreds of professional health coaches scattered across the country and is posting information weekly on the company’s internal messaging channel on setting goals to reduce the risk of developing dementia and has a following of more than 85 fellow coaches who are sharing the messages with their clients.
More than 76,000 Coloradans and 400,000 Texans are among the 6.5 million people in the United States living with Alzheimer’s disease, the seventh leading cause of death and the only major disease without a prevention or cure.
To learn more about free services, information and programs offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, go to www.alz.org or call the association’s free 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
