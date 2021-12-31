Lion shows up in Howard

Bob Myers said he looked out the window of his home in Howard Tuesday and saw a mountain lion in the yard. “We were getting ready for breakfast and he came right up on our deck,” he said.
The mountain lion stared into the window before turning around and leaving. “He never did act aggressive,” Myers said. “He was just curious.” Myers said the he spotted the lion about 8:15 a.m. and called neighbors to warn them about it.
Howard resident Thomas Kainz said he heard about the mountain lion from a neighbor. “We see them every two or three weeks,” he said. “It’s normally not a big deal. It just seemed to be a little deeper in the housing area than I’d expect.”
Myers said it was the first time he had seen a mountain lion on his property in 6½ years of living there.
Mountain lions rarely bother humans. “The risk is really low,” said Kim Woodruff of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “Most lions are fearful of people.”
She said people should “take preventative measures to keep their pets safe.” Lions do threaten other animals. Kainz said he was concerned about the safety of his small dog with a lion roaming around. Woodruff suggested locking animals in a barn or kennel at night to protect them.
“The other thing is to not feed deer,” Woodruff said. Deer are prey for mountain lions, so having deer roaming around your property increases the likelihood of a mountain lion appearing.
