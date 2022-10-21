During the Salida City Council meeting Tuesday, Councilman Justin Critelli made a statement about a meeting he attended.
Critelli said, “I’m going to speak on something that has been weighing on me for a little while. I received an email from a coalition member of this sort to apologize for leaving a meeting early, storming out if you will, I guess, at a meeting at A Church between a coalition of what I have dubbed ‘Hobo-phobes’ and a coalition of people who are Caring and Sharing.
“When I entered that meeting, I guess I just wasn’t ready for the amount of hate speech I was going to receive, so instead of succumbing to anaphylaxis I guess I needed to leave and get some fresh air before I literally imploded.
“I think that there was just so much entitlement and they felt like I should have been there to be their mascot in blaming Caring and Sharing for our homelessness problem, as if you could blame the hospital for sick people.
“It was interesting because Caring and Sharing is also in my ward, I represent them as well. I chose my side, and I think I chose well.
“It was around the point where their list of demands were build a wall around Caring and Sharing so when people are doing drugs or whatever, nobody has to see it, as if that’s one of the business models or bullet points for Caring and Sharing, which it is not.
“Another one was, in just an extravagant show of entitlement, that one of them on this coalition of people should be on their board. Well, without ever volunteering or stepping foot or humanizing any of the people that patronize a soup kitchen, it’s just a one-page volunteer form, super easy. I just picked one up and plan on filling it out.
“Basically four questions. ‘What do you enjoy about volunteering?’ is one of the questions. Really hard-hitting stuff.
“I plan on volunteering and showing my support for the community members that operate under the banner of Caring and Sharing and I think moving forward as an organization at the city, we should, at the very least, not try to tell a soup kitchen what they should be doing morally. I think they are already in a good place. I think when it comes to legally, that’s what we should be involved in.
“And I will lump them all in under one voice because they have certainly been very comfortable lumping anyone who goes to Caring and Sharing as a client of Caring and Sharing, which is an interesting way of tying responsibility once these people leave and are outside of the property limits.
“So when one of these coalition, the whole coalition, and I quote, it’s seared into my memory, ‘I don’t care about these people, all I care about is my family and my property values.’ And I hope it would be in that order.
“I think that was a very telling sentiment, and also the fact that he’s said that he’s put up signage to keep people out from his portion of the road that I guess he thinks he owns. Again, entitlement.
“That’s where we can come in, as far as no parking signs that someone randomly put up and purchased from Spencer’s Gifts. That’s where we can come in, that’s where we can have an opinion, I think, as an organization.
“So I will not apologize for leaving that meeting early unless they can create a time machine in which I can get teleported back into time and spend my time more wisely, like, I don’t know, spend my time with family, because that was during dinner.
“So, that’s all I have on that and woof, that feels a lot better.”
At the beginning of every council meeting, one of the council members reads the civility invocation, which states:
“We are here working together to create a thriving community. It is the intention of the Salida City Council to promote civil communication by adopting the following guidelines for speaking to the public in the City Council Chambers. It is our hope that by acting in this manner we can help create a safe space for people to share their perspectives and opinions:
“• We honor the opportunity to be engaged in the process of governance for the benefit of our community.
“• We acknowledge that each of us brings a unique perspective to this conversation and that our perspectives may differ.
“• We challenge ourselves to value varying points of view and hold all contributions as equally important.
“• We understand and accept that while we may sometimes disagree, we can always be courteous and kind.
“• We commit to respectful language, avoiding rumor, harsh criticism or personal accusation, even when feeling emotionally charged.
“• We will, to best of our ability, speak thoughtfully and listen with attention, respect and curiosity.
“• We are confident that there may be even better solutions than any of us have thought of, which may be discovered through civil conversations.
“• We commit to the City of Salida being a hate-free zone and declare and affirm a policy of nondiscrimination on the basis of a person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, marital status, military or veteran status, socio-economic class, medical condition, or physical or mental disability.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.