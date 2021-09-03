Salida resident Sophia Herzog won a bronze medal and set a new American record Saturday in the 100-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
Herzog finished with a time of 1 minute, 36.06 seconds in the SB6 category, which includes her disability of dwarfism.
On Thursday she took seventh in the 200-meter individual medley final medal competition on Aug. 26, setting a new personal record with a time of 3:07.98.
She also competed in the 50-meter butterfly Monday, finishing eighth in her heat with a time of 42.64. She did not qualify for the medal finals in that race.
“Sophie had phenomenal swims in her 200 IM and 100 breast,” Wendy Gorie, Herzog’s Salida coach, said. “She swam personal-best times in both events, which is extremely rare in an Olympic venue. Her talent, work ethic and mental focus are extraordinary, and it’s been an honor and blessing to have had the opportunity to coach Sophie.”
Herzog previously won a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Paralympics in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Herzog has announced that she will retire when she returns from Japan.
She also competed in the World Swimming Paralympics in Dallas, Texas, in April, where she broke the American record in the 200-meter individual medley.
She won the 100-meter breaststroke; took second in the 200-meter individual medley, 400-meter freestyle and 50-meter butterfly; third place in the 100-meter freestyle; and fourth in the 100-meter backstroke.
Herzog moved to Salida, along with her boyfriend, in fall 2019 in search of a trainer, whom she found in Gorie.
When COVID-19 restrictions closed the pool, Herzog started swimming in the Arkansas River in a full-body wetsuit.
