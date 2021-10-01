Gov. Jared Polis continued his Powering the Comeback Tour Sept. 24 by visiting with small businesses in Pueblo, Salida and Cañon City.
Polis was joined by cabinet members and state lawmakers throughout the day.
Polis stopped by The Book Haven and Little Red Hen Bakery in Salida, and he also met with small business owners near the new skate park, “picked up a good book and enjoyed a tasty breakfast,” a press release stated.
Polis, former state Rep. Jim Wilson, Department of Local Affairs Executive Director Rick Garcia and local officials also toured the Solvista Health regional assessment center site, which will support addiction recovery and behavioral health through crisis walk-in, acute treatment, respite and more, in a new 15,000-square-foot building designed to deliver safe, evidence-based care.
Polis appointed Wilson to the Colorado Commission on Higher Education in July.
