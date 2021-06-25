As Salida emerges from COVID-19 restrictions, Salida ArtWalk is celebrating its 28th weekend today through Sunday with a number of free community art experiences.
A walled structure in Riverside Park, envisioned by local artist Curtis Killorn, offers a blank palette that will be transformed by colorful paintings, drawings and words left by visitors. This interactive weekend art experience will be up all weekend at Riverside Park at the intersection of Sackett Avenue and F Street.
Downtown galleries and pop-up exhibits are open, and artist demonstrations can be seen at more than 35 business venues.
Attendees are invited to contribute to a community scarf being created by silk and mosaic artist Shanna Robb. Once completed, the scarf will be donated to the Salida Council for the Arts as an auction item for its fall Valley Visions Show. The scarf will be set up all three days at Rocky Mountain Guitar Co., 119A E. First St.
Attendees can paint a chair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 349 E St.
The Book Haven, 109 N. F St., is featuring the Chaffee County Writers Group with local authors throughout the weekend.
The Mini-Masterpiece Auction is back by popular demand from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday outside Box of Bubbles at 206 E St. Attendees will get a chance to take home a tiny masterpiece. Bids start at $25 and all money is donated to the Salida Council for the Arts.
Performances of Sventastik Dance and Shakespeare in the Park wrap up the weekend. “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare is being featured Saturday and Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Riverside Park, with an opening dance recital by Sventastik Dance at 5 p.m. Saturday.
