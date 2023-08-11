Debbie Chaves of My Faith Votes will be the keynote speaker at the Chaffee County Patriots monthly town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at St. Rose of LIma Catholic Church Hall, 1118 S. Gunnison Ave., Buena Vista.
A press release described My Faith Votes as a “Christ-centered, nonprofit organization that works to create an America where God is honored in the public square, biblical values permeate our culture, and Christians are casting biblically minded votes in every election.”
The Patriots will also be collecting distressed flags for their fall flag retirement ceremony.
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday the Patriots will wave flags at the corner of Main Street and U.S. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.