Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said today that it will take a few more meetings before commissioners acting as the 1041 permit authority would be ready to make a decision concerning the Nestlé Waters North America (Blue Triton Brands) application.
There has been much public comment on the issue and the applying body will have the opportunity to respond to public comment before a decision is made.
