Fender named new executive director of pregnancy center

The board of directors of Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., announced that Judy Ann Fender was hired July 20 as the executive director.
She was hired as the center’s registered nurse manager on March 1 and has been acting director during the leave of absence of the former director.
A longtime Salida resident, Fender has served in many nursing and community roles, including Chaffee County public health nurse and school nurse, staff nurse and director of nursing at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, staff RN at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility and other positions in corrections and hospitals outside Chaffee County.
More recently she was nurse manager of the Veterans Administration community living center in Pueblo. In addition to her basic nursing degree, she has a master’s degree in nursing administration and a master’s degree in business administration from Regis University.
She has been a member of the pregnancy center’s board of directors since 2015 and served as treasurer and president. Currently she is training to do the obstetrical limited ultrasounds the center has provided in the past. She has one daughter, Leisl, a retired Army officer, and two grandchildren.
“I plan to ‘stand on the shoulders’ of the women and men who established this center in 1989 and continue to provide life-affirming service to families in our community,” Fender said. “Children whose families were served by the center in 1989 are the spiritual and literal grandparents of those we are serving today. That legacy continues because of the support by our donors and the community.”
The center provides free and confidential services including parenting education, counseling and mentorship, on-site pregnancy tests, limited OB ultrasounds (six to 20 weeks), post-abortion counseling and a well-stocked baby boutique. The center does not perform nor refer for abortions or contraceptives.
For more information the center can be reached at 719-539-7436 or on the website at SalidaPregnancyCenter.com.
