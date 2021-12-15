Monarch Mountain will be closed today due to extreme weather conditions the ski area announced Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory which began at 11 p.m. Tuesday at and is in effect through 8 p.m. today.
Forecasters are predicting moderate to heavy snow above 8,500 feet, with accumulations of 5-10 inches, and wind gusting up to 60-65 mph.
The heaviest snow and strongest wind will be between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. today, but will continue into the evening, the National Weather Service predicted.
Temperatures will see a high of 18 and a low of 1 today, but with wind chill values it will feel like minus 25.
“This was a difficult decision to make; however, we have to look out for the safety of our guests and our staff.” Scott Pressley, safety manager and vice-president of Mountains operations said.
Monarch is scheduled to reopen Thursday.
For drivers who have to travel over Monarch Pass, log on to the Colorado Department of Transportation website https://www.cotrip.org/ for road conditions.
