Voice coach sets up shop in Salida

Jordan Gonzalez is the owner of Arts First Performing Arts Studio, offering private vocal lessons and acting classes for all ages.
She is at Sventastik Studios, 934 U.S. 50 Monday through Thursday afternoons and can be reached at 561-348-4341.
Gonzalez has an extensive background in the performing arts, having studied voice for 20 years and performed on cruise ships for eight years. She’s been singing since age 8 and began her theater education at Dreyfoos High School of the Arts in Florida and continuing at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she majored in musical theater.
She has performed in regional productions across the country, with one of her favorite roles being Rizzo in “Grease.”
While performing on cruise ships she produced a one-woman show, “American Sweetheart,” which she presented in Salida as a Sventastik Productions one-act. Other credits include working for an award-winning children’s choir, Young Singers of the Palm Beaches, for the last three years in South Florida as musical theater instructor and production coordinator.
“Much as I loved my job in South Florida, the lifestyle wasn’t for me,” Gonzalez said. “The move to Salida with my husband, Eriks, has been amazing. I never imagined such a talented and eager community waited here in the mountains.”
Moving to Salida was like coming home for Eriks Maxwell, who spent part of his childhood in Maysville where his family owns the Ponderosa Lodge.
Gonzalez’s students range in age from 7 to 60. She is currently taking new students and is hosting two camps this summer, one in acting for kids age 14 and older and a vocal performance camp for age 10 and older. More information is available on her website at www.artsfirststudio.com.
“Teaching acting and performance is my passion, and my purpose is to share my experience with my students,” she said. “Teaching brings me such fulfillment. I love creating performance opportunities while fostering strong technique and joy for the performing arts.”
She is offering a free student showcase at 6 p.m. May 19 at A Church, 419 D St., and urges everyone to “come see what we’re doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.