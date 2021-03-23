The Chaffee’s Got Heart Committee is proud of local businesses, organizations and individuals that have gone above and beyond during the pandemic. It recently recognized the Rev. Tom Abbott, pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Salida.
Abbott talked about how COVID changed things for the church.
“The biggest change at church involved getting our services online,’ Abbott said. “We upgraded technology and learned to do a lot on Zoom to make this happen. Another way it changed things was financially. Since people weren’t in the building as much, we were a little ‘out of sight, out of mind’ in terms of donations.
“On the flip side of that, we saw a huge increase in donations for all of our outreach ministries serving people in need, including the food pantry, SOS Emergency Assistance and Stone Soup Café. There was a huge outpouring of generosity from the congregation and the community through donations to our LOVE fund, which helps fund all of these efforts. And, through my role as president of the board for Chaffee County Hospitality, which manages the emergency winter shelters, we’ve also seen enormous generosity from the community to support that effort. It’s been a huge blessing and fun to see that happen.”
Abbott, however, said he doesn’t feel like he went above and beyond, but just continued his work in the community.
“I’m actually not doing anything out of the normal,” he said. “It’s been a way of life for me to be engaged in the world around me and to figure out ways to address the needs that exist in the community. First Presbyterian has a long history in the community of being a place people can get help, so being able to plug into that just a year and a half ago was a huge gift.”
He did say, however, that he saw examples of the idea that “Chaffee’s Got Heart” in the community.
“First, the generosity I’ve witnessed from the community to help feed the funds at the church and also help with the winter shelters has really been astounding,” Abbott said. “Second, the overall interest people have in providing housing for the homeless. There is an incredible desire in this community to make sure people aren’t outside in winter overnight, and the way members of our community have supported this process financially and/or with their time has been a definite show of heart.”
He said the community and its actions were his biggest takeaway from the past year.
“That the people in this community are committed to making sure that everyone, that each of their neighbors get through this crisis,” he said when asked what his biggest takeaway was. “The fact that so many have been willing to give, to share their resources with others in this challenging time, shows the real heart our town has.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.