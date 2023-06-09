The Chaffee County Recreation Taskforce discussed upcoming projects around the county this summer during its bimonthly meeting Tuesday.
Tom Waters, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area park manager, discussed removal of the Mount Shavano State Fish Hatchery low-head dam on the Arkansas River.
Waters said the dam, which is west of Frantz Lake off CR 160, was built in 1950 to supply surface water to the hatchery, then rebuilt in 1987, but it has not been in use since 2000.
Waters said several fatalities have occurred over the years when boaters don’t move over to use the boat chute, on river left, and go over the dam. He said there was a “near miss” last Sunday at the site.
He said the dam also presents a height barrier to fish, while the boat chute is a velocity barrier, both preventing fish from moving upstream.
Waters said the original estimate to remove and restore the area to a natural state was $1.6 million, but after working with a different company on a new design, he said they believe they can do it for $1 million.
They have already received a grant for $831,300, with AHRA picking up the other 50 percent when the estimate was $1.6 million. Waters said they still plan to use the grant, only scaled back.
They hope to have the plans finished by this summer so work can happen in the fall, but Waters said they are prepared to push back to fall 2024 if necessary, but they don’t want to.
“Time is of the essence,” Waters said. “Every day the dam is in operation there is a chance of a fatality.”
Bob Daniel with Central Colorado Mountain Riders presented the work the organization, made up of about 250 volunteers, has planned for the next two years.
Daniel said they had received two grants from Colorado Parks and Wildlife Off-Highway Vehicles program to do trail maintenance, with $84,000 for 2023 and $308,000 in 2024.
He said CPW had also given them a pair of grants, $111,000 for 2023 and $108,000 for 2024, for work on the Big Bend OHV track on CR 165. The first phase of the work will include a tractor, trailer and water tank for work on the track, while in 2024 they will work on the beginner track and plan to purchase six motorcycles to teach riding skills on the beginner track.
CPW OHV also awarded a $56,000 grant to work with the Youth Corps on Rainbow Trail, an $11,000 grant from Yamaha Corp. for the Green Tree Trail and $4,000 from Right Rider for youth gear and training, all for 2023.
Another report was from Ben Hanus with the Colorado Fourteener Initiative, who said they have planned for trail work on Mount Shavano that will run through 2026, which will include technical rock work up high and some alternate routes lower on the mountain.
