Salida Sunrise and Buena Vista Rotary clubs announced the free one-night only live-streaming world premier event of “The Library That Dolly Built,” presented by the Dollywood Foundation.
The film is a behind the scenes look at Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Both clubs have been part of the Imagination Library program since March of 2015. More than 32,000 books have been mailed to more than 1,150 local children since that time.
The film will stream at 5 p.m. Dec. 9 in Colorado and will be followed by a conversation and acoustic performance by Dolly Parton.
Viewers can tune into the live screening and conversation on Facebook.com/dollysimaginationlibrary and ImaginationLibrary.com.
Parton created Imagination Library in 1995 to inspire a love for books and reading among the nation’s preschool children.
Since that time it has grown into a global endeavor and recently hit a new milestone, gifting its 150 millionth book.
The Imagination Library gifts books to 1.7 million children around the world each month.
“The Library That Dolly Built,” was directed and produced by journalism professor and director of Land Grant Films Nick Geidner and narrated by Danica McKellar.
The film goes behind the scenes of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, to show how she partnered with thousands of local community organizations to develop an efficient and effective program for spreading the love of reading.
Imagination Library started as a gift for the children in Parton’s hometown, Sevierville, Tennessee, and is now active in all 50 states, and 5 countries, gifting 1.7 million free, age-appropriate books to children every month.
The film also provides a glimpse of the profound impact the Imagination Library has on the people through original interviews with authors, policymakers, Imagination Library staff, recipients and Parton.
Woven throughout the film is a biographical sketch of Parton, featuring rare photos and films from her childhood. Unlike most biographies of her, it doesn’t focus on her music.
Instead, it demonstrates that at every point in her career, any time she has had success, Parton has come back to Sevierville to give back to her people.
For more information, visit www.imaginationlibrary.com/film.
