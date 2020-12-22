It doesn’t appear like it will be a white Christmas in Salida this year.
The area has a chance of getting snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, but sunny skies are forecast to return Thursday and remains through Christmas.
“It will be sunny today and then winds from the west will start picking up as another system in the north glances through the area,” said Makoto Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo. “There’s a 30 percent chance of snow through the night and then tapering off Wednesday morning.”
He said Wednesday will be sunny, “but significantly colder” with highs in the teens to mid-20s.
When asked if it looks like it will be a white Christmas in Salida, Moore said “it really doesn’t.”
When the winds blow in today, they’ll initially boost temperatures into the upper 40s. “Then the bottom will drop out with cold,” Moore said.
Salida is only forecast to get about a trace to a half inch of snow.
Up at Monarch Mountain, Moore said there’s a better chance for precipitation during the same time frame and the mountain could get 3 inches of snow, maybe 4 inches.
“Tuesday into Wednesday there’s a chance for snow at higher elevations,” Moore said. “It will also be significantly warmer Tuesday with increasing winds.”
Up at Monarch he said there will be sustained winds around 40 miles per hour with gusts reaching 60 miles.
It won’t be as windy in Salida, but gusts could reach 30 miles per hour.
After that, it’s forecast to be mostly sunny until the weekend when there’s a chance for some cloud cover.
