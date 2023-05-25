Jugglers, clowns, aerialists and other circus acts entertained a crowd of spectators Saturday at The 146 Taphouse patio during the Salida Circus 16th anniversary performance.
This year’s performance was dedicated to former Salida Circus mainstay “Magic” Steve Kucera, who died suddenly shortly after last year’s 15th anniversary performance.
In honor of Kucera, Jennifer Dempsey, Salida Circus founder and Kucera’s partner, announced the formation of the Magic Steve Raise a Ringmaster Scholarship to help defray the cost of youngsters participating in circus camp.
Among the performers at the 16th anniversary event were “Jester” Joe Lobeck, who performed a classic “Magic Steve” magic trick; Joan Lobeck, who served as emcee, when not clowning around; Cassi Mason, who performed on the aerial silks; and guest performers Emily and Chris Wegert of Aerial Aura of Colorado Springs, who performed a trapeze act.
“Uncle” Ed Alloy, balloon artist and auctioneer, performed both functions Saturday, tying balloon creations for the small fry and auctioning off a Salida Circus T-shirt and 15th anniversary book to benefit the Magic Steve Raise a Ringmaster Fund.
The items garnered $105 for the fund and an additional $187 was donated by circusgoers.
The fund will be used to provide the free after-school circus program at Longfellow Elementary School.
Those wishing to donate to the magic Steve Raise a Ringmaster Fund can Venmo Salida Circus Outreach Foundation, use Paypal at info@thesalidacircus.com or send check made out to Salida Circus to 314 Caldwell Ave., Salida, CO 81201.
