Choirs perform ‘A Night of Disney’

“We don’t talk about Bruno-no-no-no,” but James Criswell and the rest of the Salida Middle School fifth- and sixth-grade choir sing about him. The middle schoolers performed selections from the  Disney movie “Encanto” Wednesday evening at the “A Night With Disney” concert.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

The Salida High School auditorium became the Magic Kingdom Wednesday evening as the SHS and Salida Middle School combined choirs performed selections from Disney classics for “A Night of Disney.”

The performance of “Disney Dazzle” by Howard Ashman, Alan Menken and Tim Rice, was accompanied by lively choreography in Disney character costumes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.