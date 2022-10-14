Choirs perform ‘A Night of Disney’

The Salida High School auditorium became the Magic Kingdom Wednesday evening as the SHS and Salida Middle School combined choirs performed selections from Disney classics for “A Night of Disney.”
The performance of “Disney Dazzle” by Howard Ashman, Alan Menken and Tim Rice, was accompanied by lively choreography in Disney character costumes.
In addition to the “Disney Dazzle” performance by the combined choir, the SMS fifth- and sixth-grade choir performed “Try Everything” by Sia Fruler, Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen and a medley of tunes from “Encanto” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, also in costume.
Prior to the choir performances the SHS jazz band performed “In the Mood” by Glenn Miller, “Pollo Rojo” by Les Sabina and “Backatown” by Troy Andrews.
Fifth- and sixth-grade choir:
Dakota Boggs, Maddie Bowers, Zoe Bradner Fanning, Sophia Chou-Messa, Owen Cozart, James Criswell, Kassandra Early, Saydee Egley, Levi Flora, Kaila Franco;
Jersie Hart, Olivia Helmer, Scarlett Herrmann, Makenzie Jefferson, Sean Jefferson, Phoebe Jones, Jillian Madrid, McKinley McGovern, Griffen Melia, Sara Nay, Presley Schwarz, Kai Sh’Boe, Paityn Smith, Lily Sparks, Kylie Taverna. Elliana Veltri, Harper Veltri, Alivia White and Alyxia Wilcox.
Seventh- and eighth-grade choir:
Holden Berggren, Bridget Bertin, Charlotte Boutwell, Skylar Bowers, Elena Castro Guzman, Kourtney Cox, Daisy Doctor, Taylor Ebuna, Bryson England, Emily Hanifen;
Abigail Hodgson, Haven Jimenez Valerio, Ella Melia, Arianna Miller, Payson Moon, Zachary Moore, Leah Paschall, Zailee Saari, Maggie Sandell, Cadence Sewolt, Linzie Sewolt, Karsyn Thorpe, Nola Tracy and MacKenzie Wilson.
Salida High School jazz band:
Connor McConathy, Aubree Ediger, Lennon Helm, Kathy Castro-Guzman, Carson McConathy, Rachel Anderson, Catalina Manrique, Brennan King, Clara Street, Tristan Jones, Oliver Dyer, Ben Smith, Jasper Coen, Ian Vallier, Trey Andres and Ulysses Jarvis.
Salida High School choir:
Trey Andrews, Lilyanne Beck, Scarlett Campbell, Kathy Castro-Guzman, Olivia Elisha, Reese Daugherty, Kaylee Davison, Claire Dessain, Rahslin Dissmeyer, Matthew Ecker;
Kaylee Johnson, Brenna Chariton, Chloe Epperson, Marcus Gallegos, Savannah Gross, Jayden Hillis, Amelia Hobbs, Fisher Holloday-O’Brien, Norah Kleiwer, Aspen Leyba;
Ashlynne Ortiz, Nora Paschall, Nika Peterson, Avery Reeder, Olive Ritchie, Rhianna Ruiz, El Sanchez, Terry Santiago, Alanna Scheuermann, Ellie Sikes, Athena Smith, Ben Smith, Kaia Trevor, Chloe Vallier and Jason Wallis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.