A valuation trial regarding properties at 102 D St. and 233 E. First St. was held Monday to determine the reasonable market value of both properties as the City of Salida takes them over.
The properties are owned by John G. Mehos, Penelope L. Mehos and PMM, LLC.
Neither Mehos nor a representative was present at the proceeding.
Both properties have been determined to be unfit for human habitation.
The city must pay the owners a reasonable compensation for the buildings.
Other respondents who could benefit from the transaction include plaintiffs in a class-action suit brought against the Mehoses by former renters at both properties.
Three commissioners appointed by District Magistrate Amanda Hunter were charged with determining a reasonable market value for the property, based on evidence presented in court and a visit to the properties in question.
Attorney Joe Rivera, representing the City of Salida, presented two witnesses with specialties in the real estate and construction business.
Mark Linne of Chrysalis Valuation Consultants of Lakewood provided an appraisal of $770,000, as a vacant piece of land, based on similar properties in the Salida area.
Linne said the current building at 102 D St. in its current state is a detriment to the site rather than an enhancement; therefore, he valued that 10,500-square-foot lot and the 9,375-square-foot lot at 233 E. First St. as if they were vacant.
Linne said in his opinion both buildings were in about the same state.
He said the 102 D. St. site was slightly better than the other site simply by virtue of its being a corner lot.
Linne said the “highest and best” use of the property would be redevelopment of the site as multifamily residential.
Todd Decker, an architect from Centennial, was also called to testify about the properties.
Rivera took Decker through his report on the property, which included several photos taken by Decker of the inside and outside of the 102 D. St. building and the outside of the 233 E. First St. building.
Decker testified that much of the damage he saw when he made a visual inspection of the 102 D St. building was water damage, both inside and outside.
He said there was evidence of leaks and other water damage inside as well as plumbing and electrical work that was probably not up to code.
Outside observations included peeling stucco and missing flashing, gutters and downspouts, which may contribute to the water damage.
Decker was only able to view the outside of the 233 E. First St. property, but he said he could see what appeared to be water damage to the foundation on that building as well as missing wood siding, gutters and downspouts.
Decker said in his opinion it would be difficult to repurpose either building for a lot of uses, and costwise it made more sense to him to demolish and remove both buildings to make way for a new use of the property.
Decker said an estimate from Alpine Demolition to do the demolition work came to $100,000, not counting another estimated $50,000 for other related expenses such as insurance, security, utility shutoff and asbestos testing.
He said the total for demolishing the existing structures was estimated at $150,000.
Following the testimony, the commissioners visited the site and were to then determine a reasonable market value not over $770,000 and taking into account the possible cost of razing the existing structures.
The outcome of the commissioners’ determination will be available later in the week.
