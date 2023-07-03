Eighty-one-year-old Sue Knippa has lived in Buena Vista for 14 years. She came to the mountain town after a 33-year career in education.
“It’s beautiful and I love it,” she said. “I love the people here. I think everyone is so friendly and really nice. Where we are, we’re surrounded by all the fourteeners. They surround our house, and we love it here.”
Knippa loved working with kids. As a teacher, she dedicated herself to helping students who most needed her support and care. She drove around 60 miles to the school each day.
“I wanted all the boys that were troublemakers,” she said. “I could handle them. They were scared to come to my room, but after two weeks, they would defend me on the hill. They knew I was fair with them and consistent. One of my students came to me and said, ‘Oh, (other students) are talking bad about you,’ and I said, ‘Sweetie, don’t worry about it. That means I’m being a good teacher.’”
In her retirement, Knippa has found joy and service in volunteering for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1166 in Buena Vista. She and four other volunteers were awarded with plaques over Christmas in 2022, recognizing their dedication and service to the post.
“After I retired, I realized I didn’t want to sit on the couch here at home and do nothing,” she said. “I still (volunteer) and I’ll continue as long as I can, as long as my age and everything lets me. … I just want to help people and do the best I can to make their life as enjoyable as possible.
“I care for people and I believe in doing what I can to make their lives a little bit easier and a little more pleasant. I care about people and want to do what I can to help, no matter who it is,” Knippa said. “If I can help them, I would like to do that.”
Though she cherishes her home and community in Colorado, she feels a strong connection to her family, and her only sibling, Sally, lives in Texas. Sally’s recent struggles with glaucoma and hospital stays strengthened Knippa’s desire to see and reunite with her sister.
“We’re good friends, and we talk once a week,” Knippa said. “Her eyesight is not good at all anymore. She has to have help from her husband.”
Knippa’s own physical and financial limitations also made it difficult to plan the trip, as did weather patterns in both states. It had been around seven years since the sisters had been together.
“When I could go, the weather was just too hot to go down there,” she said. “Or, when I could go, it would start snowing up here. It was always something to keep me from going down there.”
But this past spring, Knippa’s dream of visiting her sister came to life with the help of Wish of a Lifetime, a Denver nonprofit. Wish of a Lifetime, a charitable affiliate of AARP, grants life-changing wishes to older adults to inspire people to redefine aging in America.
Cameron Crawford, Knippa’s niece by marriage, nominated her aunt to celebrate her generous heart and kindness.
“She never asks for anything for herself,” she said. “The world needs more people like Sue Knippa, and I was thrilled that Wish of a Lifetime decided to honor her.”
Knippa was able to bring one companion and chose her nephew, Chris Crawford. Knippa, Cameron said, had not been on an airplane since 1998, which helped make the trip a true adventure.
“I hadn’t seen her in so long,” she said. “It was wonderful. We reminisced and had such a good time. It was great having Cameron and Chris. I just love (Cameron) to death. I could take one person with me, so Chris went with me and we bought her a ticket so they both were there. One of my great-nephews is going to Baylor, which is only four hours from where my sister is, so he came down and it was great.
“It was a nice family reunion with as many as we could have,” she said. “We just reminisced and laughed and had a good time.”
The Wish of a Lifetime trip was not only major for Knippa and her sister, but for her family. Cameron, who joined her aunt and husband for the trip, said she felt pure joy at being part of Knippa’s Wish of a Lifetime.
“It was wonderful to be a part of something so purely good. To hear how excited she was, even months before the trip, was heartwarming,” Cameron said. “To see her and her sister, Sally, spend time together was sweet.”
Knippa was surprised to have been nominated and selected for the opportunity.
“It was exciting,” she said. “I thought, ‘There are a lot of other people that probably need it worse than I do.’ I’m not one that likes a lot of recognition or anything. I just care about people and it was wonderful and exciting.”
Now that she knows about the program, she is excited to pay it forward and nominate one of her own friends. Her preferred nominee, she said, isn’t yet 65, but will be old enough come September.
“I think people thrive when they are able to do something out of the ordinary,” Cameron said. “Sue works so hard looking out for other people; it was great to have her rewarded with a vacation. People should know how loved and valued they are.”
Back home in Buena Vista, Knippa is ready to go back to her volunteering and her quiet, joyful life. She encourages anyone granted a similar gift to take full advantage of the experience.
“Respect people, respect your elders and respect our veterans because their service has kept us free and safe,” she said. “If you have this experience, enjoy it to the fullest, because it’s a wonderful thing to experience.”
Cameron and Knippa both encouraged others to nominate loved ones over 65 for the program.
“I have memories that I’ll have for the rest of my life,” Knippa said.
Those interested in nominating an older adult can visit www.wishofalifetime.org.
