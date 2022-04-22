by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida Hospital District board of directors heard an election update from election official Juanita Ward at its Tuesday meeting.
Ward said there will be two locations to vote on May 3: at the Antero and Harvard conference rooms on the second floor of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive in Salida; and at the Chaffee County annex building, 112 Linderman Ave. in Buena Vista.
Absentee ballots may be mailed or dropped off at ballot boxes at either location, but all ballots must be received by May 3 to be counted.
Ward said candidate Adam Martinez had dropped out of the race; therefore, any ballots marked for Martinez are invalid and will not be counted.
Preliminary results will be available May 3, but the election cannot be certified until May 11.
Ward said the April 18 League of Women Voters forum with hospital board candidates was available at lwvchaffeecounty.org. Click on the “watch videos” link to find the forum.
Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of fiscal services, said the first quarter was up and down, but generally speaking from an operations perspective the hospital was doing pretty well.
Gross patient revenue was at $58,324,502, about $1.6 million, or just shy of 3 percent up from the budgeted amount.
She said expenses were pretty much on line with the budget.
The hospital’s net operating income was $2,058,857.
CEO Bob Morasko said the hospital is reviewing options for managing the wound care center after the company the hospital was in negotiations with presented a contract “pushing all the responsibility on us and then charging us.”
Morasko said that company has since returned with another contract more favorable to HRRMC, but he has two other options to consider as well.
Following a conversation with county officials in which county staff indicated a desire to focus on affordable housing and independent living, Morasko said he communicated with Cassia regarding a proposed senior living complex project for the HRRMC campus and asked that they focus on assisted living and memory care units.
Board member Harry Payton announced that HRRMC Foundation will hold a Jewel Ball fundraiser this year at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort pavilion, the date still to be determined.
