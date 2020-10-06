Dear Editor:
I have been researching dog abuse for a class project at Crest Academy and I learned that dog abuse is usually caused by people in need of social or mental health services. I also learned what has to happen to lower the cases of dog abuse. The more people that have access to education about dog abuse, the less dog abuse cases there will be.
Luckily at Ark Valley Humane Society they don’t get many cases of dog abuse, but they do see cases of dog neglect, like being underfed or tied up outside for long periods of time. If you did not know, AVHS has a pet food pantry if you cannot afford pet food so no pet will go hungry.
Also, AVHS does classes on dog abuse so you can be educated about dog abuse.
My own dog was abused or neglected before we got her, she was very skittish. She was afraid of men and she wouldn’t let my father pet her or come up to her for two weeks.
She wouldn’t let my mom come near her or touch her for three days. After those two weeks, she started aggressively barking whenever my dad came into the house and she would bark at adults and children.
I was the first one to be able to touch her. She still barks sometimes though she is getting better after a lot of work and love.
Now she is a lot calmer than she used to be and has become a wonderful dog for our family.
I still feel she remembers her past because that can be hard to forget. I still wonder how many abused dogs the world has but I don’t think I’ll be learning that anytime soon.
I do know that one person can’t stop abuse in the whole world but at least they can make a difference in one dog’s life.
If you know of any dogs that are being abused it would be best if you contacted the police department. Maybe you have a chance to change a dog’s life for the better too.
Ahvy Cox
Age 10
Salida
