The defense was given the choice of whether to continue pretrial hearings in Chaffee County, however future court dates will be set and occur at the Fremont County Courthouse in Cañon City.
The judge in the Barry Morphew case partially granted a defense request for a change of venue in an order filed Monday night.
Eleventh Judicial District Court Judge Ramsey Lama stated in the order, “Because of the size of the community and the pervasive negative pretrial publicity since Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance, the Court finds that a fair trial cannot take place in Chaffee County.”
He further stated, “This is a high profile case in a relatively small county with a small jury pool. The media saturation is high.”
While Lama granted the change of venue, the proceedings will remain in the 11th Judicial District, shifting to Fremont County.
Morphew’s attorney, Iris Eytan asked the court to grant a related bond amendment to allow her client to travel to Fremont County.
Lama granted the request, restricting travel for court purposes only and allowing for overnight stays in Fremont County in order to accommodate potential difficulties driving between Cañon City and Morphew’s Maysville dwelling due to darkness and weather.
The defense also asked for time to investigate the population and publicity saturation in Fremont County and present their findings at a later date.
